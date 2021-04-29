Advertisement

Bear breaks through screened porch to swim in Florida pool

‘He’s very sneaky’
By Megan Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Karen Bockrath woke up one morning recently to find this large hole in her screen.

It turned out to be a “bear-y” special guest.

“I would see the pool deck would be all wet,” Bockrath said.

She knew someone or something was sneaking in.

A certain bear who liked to hang out in her backyard immediately came to mind.

“I kind of figured it was the bear, but I couldn’t really catch him,” Bockrath said.

But the bear couldn’t stay stealthy forever. Or could he?

“He’s very sneaky. I mean, I don’t see him unless I hear the water moving or I see a ripple across it,” she said.

Then one day, she heard splashing and Bockrath came outside to find a visitor in her pool.

“There’s a little ledge over there that he sits on,” she said, pointing to steps that go down into the pool.

Now, he’s a dip on a regular basis.

“He always uses the same entrance,” according to Bockrath, an entrance he created by tearing a hole in the screen surrounding the pool.

“This is the first destruction he’s really done,” she said.

Bockrath’s seen bears around her neighborhood for years.

“Now that he’s coming into the pool, it does kind of make me a little nervous at times,” she said.

But her 6-year-old grandson thinks the whole thing is cool.

Bockrath takes pictures of the bear and sends them to him.

“He takes them to show-and-tell and tells everyone this is my grandma’s pet bear,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect...
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
WATCH|Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Scott County Schools giving virtual option to students this fall
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech