Advertisement

Berea College plan to return COVID-19 vaccinated students for fall semester

Unvaccinated students are allowed to take online courses, but are not allowed to be on campus
Berea College
Berea College(WKYT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - Berea College Administrators announced Thursday that in-person instruction, student labor, and educational activities are planned to return for COVID-19 vaccinated students in the fall semester of 2021.

College officials are setting place a vaccination policy for students returning to campus. The vaccination policy was made after surveying students, staff, and faculty members to receive their input on returning to campus. College administrators said students, faculty, and staff are expected to continue to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

“Throughout this current academic year, we sought to protect the health of our campus community,” said Berea College President Lyle Roelofs. “We implemented a successful combination of physical distancing, masking, restricting travel away from campus along with other new policies that resulted in a minimal number of positive COVID-19 cases. For the upcoming academic year, Berea will continue to protect the health of the College community through COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Students deciding to not get a COVID-19 vaccine are offered a limited list of online courses to help them continue to complete their degree but are not allowed on campus.

Any first-year student who chooses to not get a COVID-19 vaccine is offered to postpone their start date. All other students are able to take or extend a leave of absence if they do not wish to take an online course.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
The man was arrested after being rescued from the car.
Man drove car into lake to get away from deputies, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Several eastern Kentucky communities are still recovering from the historic March flooding. The...
Gov. Beshear talks about flood relief money in Breathitt County
Mudslide on KY 3 in Boyd County
Mudslide blocks road in Boyd County
According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington