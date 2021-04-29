Buff City Soap store location opening Thursday in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While there are several locations across the United States, Buff City Soap started locally.

“We started in Tennessee, in Bartlett Tennessee. It was a mom-and-pop brand and they wanted to find products that weren’t harmful on the skin...that were skin-loving moisturizing products,” said District Manager Lauren Trimble.

On Thursday, a new location is set to open in London as it joins other stores in offering more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products.

“Soap, we have soap whip, body oil, body butter, bath salts, laundry soap is really great. We have bath bombs, of course. They are super popular, everyone loves a bath bomb. We have a lot of stuff,” said Store Manager Ashley Johnston.

While every request may vary in how long it takes, making the store one of a kind is the ability for guests to customize the scent and ingredients used for their chosen soap product and see it handcrafted in person.

“We use a soap oil mix and we combine it with lye and during that process it gets mica. It gets extra exfoliants or additives depending on what it is,” she said. “But you basically mix it together and they go through a process called saponification and it turns it into soap.”

Trimble added she is excited for the store to open as it serves as a fun place the laurel community can enjoy.

“What we really wanted for London is to give the people just something new to come into and enjoy,” she said.

Trimble also says Buff City Soap London will offer free soap for a year to the first 50 customers in their store each day from Thursday, April 29 until Sunday, May 2. The plant-based soap shop will also offer in-store specials all Opening Weekend like 20% off your entire purchase and buy one Laundry Soap, get another for $5.

The store hours during the opening weekend will be Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After opening weekend the store hours will be, Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also connect on all social media platforms @buffcitysoap.

