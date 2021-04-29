Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of tracking rounds of storms across Kentucky and a few may be strong or severe. We are also on guard for local flash flooding as these storms continue to put down a lot of water in a short amount of time. This action looks like a primer for a stormy first week of May.

The rounds of storms coming at us today will continue to pack the potential for damaging winds and some hail. This is a low-end threat that will be finished by the middle of the evening.

The weather improves quickly just in time for Oaks and Derby Day. Highs on Oaks Day will be in the 60s for many as a cooler and drier wind blows from the north. This cool wind may usher in a kiss of frost to start Derby Day as lows hit the 30s across central and eastern Kentucky. Highs should range from the upper 60s to middle 70s across the state.

The setup after this features warm and moist air surging back in from the southwest as we see rounds of storms returning as early as late Sunday. That would continue through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.