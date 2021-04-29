Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County are looking for a missing doctor.

According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn mower Wednesday afternoon at his home on Lake House Drive.

Investigators think the mower slid over a bluff and Supinski fell into Lake Cumberland.

Search resumes for missing man who is believed to have fallen in Lake Cumberland after a mowing accident. More from Pulaski Co at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/OAa5LAMrNE — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 29, 2021

The mower was found in about 20 feet of water, but there was no sign of Supinski.

Search crews are back out Thursday morning to try and find him.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.