Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn...
According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn mower at his home on Lake House Drive. Investigators think the mower slid over a bluff and Supinski fell into Lake Cumberland.(Bob Billings)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County are looking for a missing doctor.

According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn mower Wednesday afternoon at his home on Lake House Drive.

Investigators think the mower slid over a bluff and Supinski fell into Lake Cumberland.

The mower was found in about 20 feet of water, but there was no sign of Supinski.

Search crews are back out Thursday morning to try and find him.

We’ll keep you updated.

