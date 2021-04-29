Dozens of shots fired near Georgetown College

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers in Georgetown are investigating after several shots were fired early Thursday morning.

Police said close to 40 rounds were fired on Avondale Avenue, near Georgetown College.

At least four cars and one house were struck by gunfire.

Officers are unaware of any injuries.

Police ask for anyone with information to call (502) 863-7826.

