EKU aviation students takeoff in new virtual reality flight simulators

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Aviation students at EKU can now get flying experience without ever leaving the ground thanks to the university’s new 2D/virtual reality flight simulation lab.

EKU is the only university with a flight school in the commonwealth and the lab will help them to continue to make a name in the aviation industry.

“The machines are remarkably realistic to what is actually going to happen to you in the airplane,” said Dennis Sinnett, executive director of aviation.

With a recent grant from the government, they were able to purchase 24 of the simulators for their students and also to share with high schools and community colleges to inspire people to become pilots.

I learned today that I should probably never fly planes and stick flying to to @eku Aviation students. But, it was cool to see their new 2D/VR flight simulation tools for the studs in action. More on how it’s changing the flying education program on WKYT tonight. #wkyt #eku pic.twitter.com/3rzAL6uQKE — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) April 29, 2021

“We need people in our program, graduates, students, that are going to be able to go into that field as well,” Sinnett said.

Not only is it a safer alternative, but it reduces stress in a more controlled environment.

“It’s really nice in a stress-free environment and not have to like have everyone yelling at you and the chance of crashing while you are trying to do everything, and these simulators are so neat because you just put them on and relax,” said Wendi Jordan, a junior in the aviation program.

Jordan has over 150 hours of air time and hopes to go into the military after school. She says this makes the process much easier.

“You can take a second and you can put it on pause,” Jordan says. “So, if you are doing a task and reading a checklist, you can pause it, read the checklist, memorize it, and then do what it actually says.

With the pandemic hopefully coming to an end, the flight industry is noticing a rebound and that will call for more future pilots and EKU will be here with the advanced technology to give them the best education.

