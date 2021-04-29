Advertisement

EKU aviation students takeoff in new virtual reality flight simulators

Aviation students at EKU can now get flying experience without ever leaving the ground thanks...
Aviation students at EKU can now get flying experience without ever leaving the ground thanks to the university’s new 2D/virtual reality flight simulation lab.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Aviation students at EKU can now get flying experience without ever leaving the ground thanks to the university’s new 2D/virtual reality flight simulation lab.

EKU is the only university with a flight school in the commonwealth and the lab will help them to continue to make a name in the aviation industry.

“The machines are remarkably realistic to what is actually going to happen to you in the airplane,” said Dennis Sinnett, executive director of aviation.

With a recent grant from the government, they were able to purchase 24 of the simulators for their students and also to share with high schools and community colleges to inspire people to become pilots.

“We need people in our program, graduates, students, that are going to be able to go into that field as well,” Sinnett said.

Not only is it a safer alternative, but it reduces stress in a more controlled environment.

“It’s really nice in a stress-free environment and not have to like have everyone yelling at you and the chance of crashing while you are trying to do everything, and these simulators are so neat because you just put them on and relax,” said Wendi Jordan, a junior in the aviation program.

Jordan has over 150 hours of air time and hopes to go into the military after school. She says this makes the process much easier.

“You can take a second and you can put it on pause,” Jordan says. “So, if you are doing a task and reading a checklist, you can pause it, read the checklist, memorize it, and then do what it actually says.

With the pandemic hopefully coming to an end, the flight industry is noticing a rebound and that will call for more future pilots and EKU will be here with the advanced technology to give them the best education.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

UK officials recently announced residence halls will return to normal capacity this fall.
UK dorms will return to normal capacity this fall
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department teamed up with the Community Action Council for...
LFCHD begins using Johnson & Jonhson vaccine again at Thursday vaccination clinic
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect
Chehaw Summer Camp
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on latest CDC guidance about summer camps