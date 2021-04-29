Advertisement

English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007′s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

UK officials recently announced residence halls will return to normal capacity this fall.
UK dorms will return to normal capacity this fall
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department teamed up with the Community Action Council for...
LFCHD begins using Johnson & Jonhson vaccine again at Thursday vaccination clinic
A homeowner in Naples, Florida, found a huge hole in her lanai screen, only to discover a bear...
Bear busts through lanai screen for dip in Florida pool
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect
Chehaw Summer Camp
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on latest CDC guidance about summer camps