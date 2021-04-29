Advertisement

Fire forces evacuations at Lexington apartment complex

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people were temporarily forced out of their apartments following an early morning fire in Lexington.

The fire started around 1:15 at an apartment complex on Rogers Road.

Firefighters said a woman called 911 to report flames in her kitchen.

The woman managed to get herself and her kids out of the apartment without injuries.

The fire had mostly burned itself out by the time crews arrived, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The complex was evacuated while crews inspected the damage.

Two units were damaged, including one below the unit where the fire started.

