Gov. Beshear reports 796 new COVID-19 cases; 3.12% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 796 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 443,408 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.12% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 160 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, and two new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,497.

As of Thursday, 422 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 97 are in the ICU, and 45 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Gov. Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.