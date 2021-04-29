Gov. Beshear talks about flood relief money in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several eastern Kentucky communities are still recovering from the historic March flooding.

The White House recently approved Governor Beshear’s emergency declaration. It’ll bring in federal dollars to help with recovery efforts.

Governor Beshear was in Breathitt County Thursday morning to talk about the incoming help:

Almost 300 people in Breathitt County are eligible to apply for individual aid from this disaster declaration. The governor is urging them to apply as soon as possible so they can get that money.

He said about a thousand Kentuckians have already applied and money is on its way.

The governor said he expects a total of about $72 million in individual and public assistance because of this disaster declaration.

We also know more counties were affected by the flooding. That’s why the state has requested aid for an additional 26 counties.

The governor said it’s all in the hands of the federal government. Now, he wants the people of eastern Kentucky to know that they’ve not been forgotten.

“After pressing and pushing, finally getting a call directly with President Biden,” Gov. Beshear said. “And I talked to him, about what you talked to me about. About what I’d seen. About how critical it was that we got help. And I tell you, it took a little pushing. Because the first thing we heard from all of them was, we know, snow, ice, etc. I said, ‘oh no, no.’ That was a week or two before, right? We got socked again.

The governor also presented checks for almost half a million dollars which will help with roads throughout the county.

