Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of storms is on the way

Showers & thunderstorms develop
Showers & thunderstorms develop
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more strong or even severe thunderstorms will likely develop again today.

The next cold front will be sweeping through the region today. As this process happens, thunderstorms will develop. Some of these have the potential to be strong or even severe. Primary threats are gusty winds and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible. Localized flash flooding is another concern for our region.

After we clear this out of here our pattern looks much dryer and calmer for a few days. Temperatures will drop slightly and rebound in a big way for the weekend. The weekend looks awesome!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

