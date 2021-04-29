Knox County natives using new business to show Eastern Kentucky ‘through a new lens’

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Knox Countians are creating some buzz with their new business, Cumberland River Photo Co.

“We want to use Cumberland River as a vehicle to maybe change the perception of Eastern Kentucky,” said Isaac Abner, co-owner of the business.

Isaac Abner and Chris Hammons have been friends ever since they can remember.

“We went to the same school, we grew up on the same road. I spent as much time at his house as he did mine,” said Hammons.

Since they were young, they always worked together on one endeavor or another.

“I won’t say we were entrepreneurs but we were always kind of dreamers you know. Hustlers. Trying to make something work for us,” said Hammons.

They stayed close even as Abner went to law school. Now, they are both still in Barbourville, Hammons a high school math teacher, and Abner a staff attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy.

“We were kind of separated a little bit while he went to law school but once he came back it was right back to the same ole shenanigans,” said Hammons.

About 10 years ago, Abner started up photography as a hobby after his son was born.

“I started documenting his life but also enjoyed just going out and hiking and just doing my own thing and that’s really where my interest started was landscape photography,” said Abner.

A few years later, Hammons began dabbling in sports photography. In the fall of 2020, the two were on the phone when they decided to start the business.

“We just kind of threw our shingle out and people knew he had been taking pictures and they had seen me at ballgames and stuff and so people had started to kind of ask, ‘Hey let’s use those cameras for us instead of just yourselves,” said Hammons.

The pair want to show the region through a different lens, trying to shed the negative connotations Eastern Kentucky faces.

“We want to show all those wonderful resources that eastern Kentucky has and paint them in a positive light and show that we have some wonderful people here,” said Hammons.

While they do many photoshoots from sports to family sessions, portraits and weddings, they have branched out to making t-shirts, designed and printed in Barbourville.

“They’re all hand-drawn. There’s no clip art or any of that. They start in my journal,” said Abner

“Our photoshoots we use those funds to forward the shirts the sunglasses whatever it may be,” said Hammons.

The t-shirts highlight unique things in local towns. Their most popular shirt is Daniel Boone riding the Big Chicken into battle.

“I don’t remember who did it but as soon as we mashed those two ideas together we’re like it’s gold,” said Abner.

“We didn’t anticipate this, but our focus is now to start highlighting things from each town, but just the quirky stuff,” said Hammons. “It goes back to shining that positive light on eastern Kentucky. People may drive by the big chicken and think that’s silly but it’s kind of an icon.”

The pair says the goal is to work with local tourism directors to foster positive growth throughout the region.

“We need people to start seeing eastern Kentucky in a different way and that the same things that we have been doing for the longest time are not working anymore. The things that we’ve been promoting aren’t appealing anymore and we’re going to have to do things differently,” said Abner.

In the future, Abner and Hammons hope to have their own building with retail space as well as a photography studio.

“We want to be curators of Eastern Kentucky things and so it’s a one-stop shop,” said Hammons.

They also have new shirt designs in the works and are working on new products such as bourbon soap.

