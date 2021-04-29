KSP: 2 shot during Rowan County home invasion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that injured two people in Rowan County.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers were dispatched to a home in the Clearfield area early Thursday morning. The trooper did not know if the people shot were the intruders.

One of the people shot was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, according to KSP.

This is a developing story.

