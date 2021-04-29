KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Harlan County.

State police say it happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday on East Hwy 221 in the Bledsoe community.

KSP says the school bus was stopped on Hwy 221 dropping off a student when a pickup truck, driven by 73-year-old Donald Anadell, of Bledsoe, failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the bus.

Anadell was flown from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center, where state police say he later died from his injuries.

None of the students on the bus, nor the driver, were hurt in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

