LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington apartment building has serious damage after a fire Wednesday night.

It happened at the Veridian Apartments at the corner of Man O War and Armstrong Mill.

Fire crews say it started in a vacant unit in one of the apartment buildings. The fire spread to the roof.

Crews say there were no injuries.

