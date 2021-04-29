Advertisement

Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Apr. 29, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching for a suspect.

Around 2:15 p.m. police were called to the area of Pierson Drive for an attempt to pick up a suspect. Once they got there, police spotted the suspect, who ran away.

Police started circulating the area, and while searching for the suspect, two cruisers collided with each other. No officers were injured in the crash.

Police found the suspect nearby a short time later, and arrested him.

They say the man was wanted on some warrants, but can’t release his name or the charges he’s facing because it’s a special victims unit related case.

