LFCHD begins using Johnson & Jonhson vaccine again at Thursday vaccination clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department teamed up with the Community Action Council for a neighborhood pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The temporary site at the Southeast Lexington Child Development Center, off Man o’War and Trent Blvd., reintroduced the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back into the rotation after the drug company discovered a very small percentage of its users were experiencing blood clots.

The good news is the delay didn’t seem to dampen demand. From what we’ve gathered, about 20 people were waiting in line to get vaccinated before the doors even opened.

The clinic wrapped up around 5 p.m., at that point, we’re told they’d given out more than 60 shots.

A spokesperson for the health department says the J&J vaccine helps them get to hard-to-reach populations because it’s one shot. You don’t have to come back a few weeks later for another one.

The health department says they wanted to work with the Community Action Council because of its relationship with the people they serve. They think that helped overcome vaccine hesitancy.

We talked to one woman who says she isn’t worried.

“Women who were getting blood clots were not in my age range and they were less than one in 1 million, so I figured, well, even if I’m one in 1 million that is one,” Barbara Barlow said.

The health department is also starting to move away from the Moderna vaccine and shifting back to using the J&J shot more.

According to the CDC, more than half of the adult population in Fayette County is now fully vaccinated.

