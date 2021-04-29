Madison Lilley named finalist for 2020 Honda Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior setter Madison Lilley has been named a finalist for the 2020 Honda Award for the sport of volleyball. Lilley joins Logan Eggleston of Texas and Dana Rettke of Wisconsin.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 45 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup which will be presented on a telecast on CBS Sports Network, on June 28th, at 9 pm ET.

Lilley, an Overland Park, Kansas native, won the 2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year award, American Volleyball Coaches’ Association award, and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

Lilley helped Kentucky capture its first NCAA national championship Saturday night with 53 assists, and a career-high 19 digs. During the tournament, Lilley averaged 13.8 assists per set, had six aces in UK’s five matches, and was second on the team with 3.35 digs per set. Lilley helped UK hit above .300 in all five matches in the Omaha bubble and put the cap on one of the most impressive individual seasons in NCAA Volleyball history.