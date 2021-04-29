Missing Barbourville man found dead

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a Barbourville man who was missing since February was found late Wednesday night.

Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins confirmed with us that the body of James Paul Hensley, 38, was found in a forest between Highway 25E and California Hollow.

Blevins said the body was found by a young man and young woman who were fishing.

Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county originally asked for help in finding Hensley back on February 9, 2021.

Hensley was last seen Saturday, February 6th around 11:30 p.m. at his home on California Hollow Road.

Officials said he left the house on foot and was complaining of chest pain at the time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.