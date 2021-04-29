Officials with the Mountain Parkway Expansion give update

MORGAN/MAGOFFIN/WOLFE COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - This spring, in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several projects are underway in Morgan, Magoffin, and Wolfe counties for the Mountain Parkway Expansion project.

“That’ll help with economic development, regional expansion, it’ll help with tourism, it’ll just help on so many different fronts. It’ll be great for the state, for the commonwealth,” Mountain Parkway Expansion Project Manager Aric Skaggs said.

Paving is underway on the new westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway in Morgan County. Westbound traffic will begin using the new lanes this summer between exit 57 in Helechawa and Hager in Magoffin County.

Crews are also completing concrete pours on the final bridge in the Morgan County segment. The new bridge began construction in October and crosses KY-134 near the 62-mile marker. Completion of the Morgan County segment is expected in late summer.

In western Magoffin County, construction has begun at a bridge over Johnson Creek and excavation continues to realign a sharp curve at Kernie Hill. The Magoffin County West Segment is expected to open to traffic in 2023.

Together, the Morgan and Magoffin County West segments represent nearly 13 miles of active construction on the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

The Wolfe County segment will widen and improve 11 miles of Mountain Parkway, connecting existing four-lane sections between Campton and Helechawa. It will also reconfigure the KY-191 interchange in Campton and the Hazel Green exit (KY 1010). Land purchases, utility coordination and environmental permitting are now well underway, with the segment on schedule for construction bids in 2022.

Wolfe County Judge-Executive Raymond Banks says this will make roads and traveling more convenient for his county.

“I think it’d bring in more people and be a lot easier for the big trucks and any wide loads. It’s a lot better entrance,” Banks said.

Banks says he wants to bring in economic growth.

“We need growth here in Wolfe County, we don’t have any industry or anything. This will help, maybe some economy will come in. This will be a big help for us, and the people of Wolfe County want this, they’re tickled to death to have it,” Banks said.

Skaggs says they are trying to connect Kentucky, through infrastructure.

“Great roads make for increased travel, they make for more opportunities for the people, they make for more opportunities for businesses to move into the area, and it’s just great all the way around,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs asks everyone to drive safely through any construction.

“Watch out in our work zone, reduce your speed, put your phones down, and try to be as safe as possible for the traveling public and also for men and women working in the work zone,” Skaggs said.

While there is not an end date in sight for the entire Mountain Parkway Expansion, Skaggs says so far, nearly half of the entire project is completed or under construction.

