UK dorms will return to normal capacity this fall

UK officials recently announced residence halls will return to normal capacity this fall.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Right now, students are wondering what the college experience will be like this fall, and UK officials are hoping things can return to some type of normalcy.

They recently announced residence halls will return to normal capacity this fall. UK dorms have about 7,500 beds but about 6,500 students are living in dorms this semester due to COVID-19 restrictions. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says now students are one to a room, but this fall they’ll be 2-4 to a room.

Blanton says vaccination rates among students have been positive, which is why officials believe it’s safe to open dorms to full capacity.

“Our COVID rates have remained down, they’ve remained low, and steady,” Blanton said. “And so we’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made, and so as that’s continued, we’ve begun making plans for what next semester will look like,”

Blanton says about 60% of students have been vaccinated. As of now the university is not making vaccinations mandatory before returning this fall but officials are strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated.

