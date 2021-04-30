42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 29.

Three newly confirmed COVID-related deaths from previous months were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,550. The city’s death toll is 307.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 39 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 12.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The health department says, while the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses they receive each week is limited, they are working to make sure they get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

330 cases, Jan. 6

323 cases, Jan. 7

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 443,408 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,497 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

