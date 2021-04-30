Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Perfect Derby weekend forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After showers and thunderstorms worked through yesterday, we have set up a perfect end of the weekend with a perfect pattern continuing into the weekend as well.

Dry conditions and clear skies will continue through this evening and tonight. Winds will remain moderate through this evening and should begin to back off by later tonight and the overnight hours. These clear skies will also help cool temperatures down quickly tonight as we fall through the 50s, 40s, and then even 30s overnight. We also have a Frost Advisory across our region that goes into effect tonight and lasts into Saturday morning.

Here is a look back at weather history through the running of the Kentucky Derby. We are looking at another dry day for Saturday. (WKYT)

By Saturday, morning temperatures will begin in the lower to mid-30s. Frost will be likely for many, so hopefully, you cover your plants, but overall it shouldn’t last too long once that sun rises. We have another sunny and beautiful day to kick off the weekend and Derby Day! A few clouds will mix into our region by the afternoon and evening, but we’ll keep it on the dry side. Highs by Saturday afternoon are expected to reach the 70s.

We keep our dry pattern going through most of Sunday; however, an active pattern will kick into full gear by late Sunday night and last through much of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread both Monday and Tuesday before becoming more isolated to scattered by the middle of the week. After Thursday, though, another system may show up for the end of the week. Highs on Sunday will reach into the upper 70s, and then as storms move through during the week, we’ll experience a slight cool down.

