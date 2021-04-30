Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park honors healthcare workers with free admission

SkyLift Park will provide free admission, with employment identification, to all healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday through Thursday, May 11-13.
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park - Glass Bottom
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park - Glass Bottom
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will honor healthcare workers with free admission for three days in May.

SkyLift Park will provide free admission, with employment identification, to all healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday through Thursday, May 11-13.

“The SkyLift Park family is so grateful for the difficult work the healthcare community continues to do—especially during this painful year of the pandemic,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “We want to say thank you to the first responders and hospital staff who have done so much for everyone else.”

During National Hospital Week, May 10-16, the SkyLift Park will create a Bridge of Heroes. During this time the lights on the SkyBridge and SkyPark will turn red and white to honor first responders and healthcare workers.

The park said free tickets are limited to healthcare workers only and do not include family and friends.

