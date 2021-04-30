Gov. Beshear reports 723 new COVID-19 cases; 3.22% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 723 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 444,127 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.22% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 173 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state total to 6,501.

As of Friday, 439 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 101 are in the ICU, and 44 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

