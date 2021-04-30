Advertisement

Health leaders seeing slow response at southern Ky. FEMA mobile vaccine clinics

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal program to vaccinate more people in southern Kentucky is now branching out to smaller communities. Mobile units through Wild Health are taking vaccines out where people can walk up and get their first dose.

FEMA opened its mass vaccination site Wednesday in London, but on Friday, smaller, mobile vaccination clinics branched out to Somerset and Mt. Vernon. But the response has been slow.

Today one of two Wild Health trucks was parked at the Rockcastle County Library where as of early Friday afternoon, no one had showed up.

Nick Dimeo says few have responded to getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Over the next several weeks, trucks will go out to other locations in southern and southeastern Kentucky, such as Barbourville, Harlan and Corbin.

“We are trying to bridge the gap by becoming a force that is coming out, dispersing through the entire state. Getting anyone who wants to get vaccinated,” Dimeo said.

The trucks will return three weeks after so that people can get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. If for some reason people can’t come back to this location, health leaders will work with people to find a location for their shot.

At both the mobile sites and the site at the county extension office in London, no appointments are needed. You can just walk up and get the vaccine.

