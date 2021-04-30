Advertisement

Jamin Davis selected 19th overall by Washington

Davis becomes the third Kentucky Wildcat selected in the first round since Mark Stoops arrived at UK
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jamin Davis went from second-string linebacker to first-round draft pick in less than a year. The Kentucky linebacker was selected 19th overall by the Washington Football team in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Davis finished last season with a team-high 102 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Davis becomes the third Kentucky Wildcat selected in the first round since Mark Stoops arrived at UK, joining Bud Dupree and Josh Allen.

