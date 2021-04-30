Jamin Davis selected 19th overall by Washington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jamin Davis went from second-string linebacker to first-round draft pick in less than a year. The Kentucky linebacker was selected 19th overall by the Washington Football team in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Davis finished last season with a team-high 102 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Davis becomes the third Kentucky Wildcat selected in the first round since Mark Stoops arrived at UK, joining Bud Dupree and Josh Allen.

