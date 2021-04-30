Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Derby Weekend looks awesome

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of the latest cold front to blast across Kentucky.

Spring warmth surged out ahead of our latest system. Our temperatures climbed to 80 degrees or higher. Now, we are on the other side of the front. Our temperatures will run back around normal this afternoon. We should hover around 70 degrees. Many of you will come in south of that high. I don’t think we get away completely unscathed by some cooler air. Early on Saturday morning, we will see low temperatures reach the low and mid-30s.

Derby Day will be awesome in the world of weather. I expect highs to run around the low and mid-70s. Expect all kinds of sunshine. The only catch is the early morning low.

Storms will be back next week. Other than that, our pattern is calm until Monday evening.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

