Kentucky Newsmakers 5/2: Justin Landon, Kristy Gooch with LBAR; FEMA Rep. Marquita Hynes, Julie Garrett with SBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors CEO Justin Landon and LBAR President Kristy Gooch, along with Marquita Hynes of FEMA and Julie Garrett of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

New estimates are that more than 10% of homeowners plan to move in the next year. But the boom is also revealing real problems with affordable housing. And even those pre-approved are finding themselves having trouble finding a place and then heading into dramatic multiple-offer showdowns when they find something they like. Joining us from the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors is CEO Justin Landon and this year’s LBAR President Kristy Gooch, who is a real estate broker.

As the pandemic stretched into a year, more challenges were presented to Kentucky. The bluegrass state was hit with tough ice storms in February and historic flooding in March. President Biden has declared disasters in several counties right now, which triggers a major federal response. What do residents and business owners need to know about the help that may now be available? Joining us are Marquita Hynes of FEMA and Julie Garrett of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.