Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/2: Justin Landon, Kristy Gooch with LBAR; FEMA Rep. Marquita Hynes, Julie Garrett with SBA

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors CEO Justin Landon and LBAR President Kristy Gooch, along with Marquita Hynes of FEMA and Julie Garrett of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

New estimates are that more than 10% of homeowners plan to move in the next year. But the boom is also revealing real problems with affordable housing. And even those pre-approved are finding themselves having trouble finding a place and then heading into dramatic multiple-offer showdowns when they find something they like. Joining us from the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors is CEO Justin Landon and this year’s LBAR President Kristy Gooch, who is a real estate broker.

As the pandemic stretched into a year, more challenges were presented to Kentucky. The bluegrass state was hit with tough ice storms in February and historic flooding in March. President Biden has declared disasters in several counties right now, which triggers a major federal response. What do residents and business owners need to know about the help that may now be available? Joining us are Marquita Hynes of FEMA and Julie Garrett of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 723 new COVID-19 cases; 3.22% positivity rate
KCS art teacher is under investigation for lesson on racial inequality.
“Unapproved curriculum” surrounding racial inequality prompts Knox County Schools teacher investigation
Governor Andy Beshear has said 2.5 million Kentuckians need to be vaccinated before fully...
Republican leaders pushing back on Gov. Beshear’s vaccination goal
President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the...
Tuition at UK could be going up for upcoming school year