TEAM COVERAGE: Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs

Race 1 of Kentucky Oaks 2021.
Race 1 of Kentucky Oaks 2021.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott, Victor Puente and Brian Milam are at Churchill Downs Friday to bring you team coverage of the day’s goings-on:

Things look a bit different this year in the infield, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the enthusiasm of the people at the racetrack.

Even though it’ll only be about 30% of the normal crowd at the infield, there has still been a steady stream of people walking in to watch the races.

The people we talked with Friday told us it was a chance to feel like things were starting to return to normal.

MORE: ‘All eyes on Derby’: Louisville organizers plan protests for Kentucky Derby weekend

There are people walking around with signs saying masks required, a lot of people seem to be going without them. Granted, we are outside and everyone seems to be distancing themselves.

Some things haven’t changed, there were people buying mint juleps and other mixed drinks well before 10 a.m. But, for most of the people in the infield, this will be a marathon, not a sprint.

The best part about being in the infield is the unique view as the race runs around you.

“I think really with the pandemic going on the social aspect of it, being able to get out and interact with folks, just see people out enjoying the sun and enjoying their life, we’ve been cooped up way too long and it’s good to get a sense of normalcy back,” said Brian Crowl, spectator.

Unlike previous years the people who bought the general admission tickets here to the infield will not be able to access the front side of the track. Still, anything you need to do like betting or concessions they have set up in the infield.

