King Fury to scratch from Kentucky Derby

With the scratch of King Fury, all horses to his outside will move in one spot in the starting gate
King Fury wins the Lexington Stakes.
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fern Circle Stables, Three Chimney’s Farm and Magdalena Racing’s King Fury will be scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to a fever, according to trainer Kenny McPeek.

“King Fury spiked a 104 degree fever this afternoon after he galloped this morning,” McPeek said. “He went off his feed after he trained. I feel gutted for all of the people that worked to get him ready for this race. Unfortunately he’s not 100%.... We’ll regroup and point to another race.”

With the scratch of King Fury, all horses to his outside will move in one spot in the starting gate. The program numbers will remain the same.

