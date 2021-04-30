Advertisement

KSP investigating death of inmate at Clark County Detention Center

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Clark County Detention Center.

State police say they were called Wednesday morning to the detention center in reference to an unresponsive inmate.

KSP says their initial investigation shows 28-year-old Rachel Cole, of Winchester, Ky. suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Clark County Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Cole’s body was moved to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

