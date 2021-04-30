Montgomery County one of six Kentucky counties in COVID-19 red zone

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There are currently six counties in the commonwealth in the red zone for COVID-19.

The red zone means there are 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

One of these six counties is Montgomery County.

Health officials say community spread is continuing in Montgomery County, this time in a younger population with people in their 30s to 50s.

Montgomery County is one of six in Kentucky still in the red zone.



Health experts say now spread is prevalent in a younger population: People in their 30s to 50s.@WKYT pic.twitter.com/PoD5B9Gcq6 — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) April 30, 2021

Montgomery County Public Health Director Allison Napier urges people to remember the fight’s not over.

“I think it is kind of the luck of the draw as much as it’s kind where we’re at,” Napier said. “We’d be doing very very well, we actually got down to the orange and we’re just barely at the red at this point.”

Napier says the way out of the red is through the vaccine. She says 60 percent of people 65 or older have been vaccinated and about 25 percent overall.

“So, we really would like to see an increase in vaccination for the younger population,” Napier said.

Napier says there is an abundance of vaccine sites to get the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Plus, she says the health department is willing to travel to people’s homes or businesses to administer shots there.

Napier says there’s been some hesitancy, especially when it comes to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She is encouraging all Kentuckians to get vaccinated. She says, while all medications have risks, this one is extremely low.

Shee says this week was probably the slowest yet, with only about 100 shots administered. Still, Napier says the county is headed in the right direction.

“Our numbers are definitely a lot lower than what they were a month ago. So, even though we’re a little bit in the red, we’re still making progress and I’m pretty pleased I think you know we’re just very close,” Napier said.

As the vaccine rollout continues, Napier is urging people to continue following the COVID-19 guidelines we’ve all become accustomed to.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.