Advertisement

Montgomery County one of six Kentucky counties in COVID-19 red zone

Montgomery County sees about 15 or 16 new cases of COVID-19 a day.
Montgomery County sees about 15 or 16 new cases of COVID-19 a day.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There are currently six counties in the commonwealth in the red zone for COVID-19.

The red zone means there are 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

One of these six counties is Montgomery County.

RELATED: Some Kentucky counties re-entering red zone classification

Health officials say community spread is continuing in Montgomery County, this time in a younger population with people in their 30s to 50s.

Montgomery County Public Health Director Allison Napier urges people to remember the fight’s not over.

“I think it is kind of the luck of the draw as much as it’s kind where we’re at,” Napier said. “We’d be doing very very well, we actually got down to the orange and we’re just barely at the red at this point.”

Napier says the way out of the red is through the vaccine. She says 60 percent of people 65 or older have been vaccinated and about 25 percent overall.

“So, we really would like to see an increase in vaccination for the younger population,” Napier said.

Napier says there is an abundance of vaccine sites to get the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Plus, she says the health department is willing to travel to people’s homes or businesses to administer shots there.

Napier says there’s been some hesitancy, especially when it comes to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She is encouraging all Kentuckians to get vaccinated. She says, while all medications have risks, this one is extremely low.

Shee says this week was probably the slowest yet, with only about 100 shots administered. Still, Napier says the county is headed in the right direction.

“Our numbers are definitely a lot lower than what they were a month ago. So, even though we’re a little bit in the red, we’re still making progress and I’m pretty pleased I think you know we’re just very close,” Napier said.

As the vaccine rollout continues, Napier is urging people to continue following the COVID-19 guidelines we’ve all become accustomed to.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

The TSA rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Desperation and heartbreak in New Delhi as India's health system collapses under the surge in...
COVID: Families grieve as India’s health system collapses