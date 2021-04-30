Advertisement

Point guard Nolan Hickman decommits from Kentucky

Hickman is the fourth-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nolan Hickman, the fourth-ranked point guard in the class of 2021 has decommitted from Kentucky. The four-star point guard had already signed his letter of intent.

The Seattle, Washington native averaged 16 points and 3.3 assists per game last year for Wasatch Academy in Utah.

The move leaves a big hole at the point guard position next season for the Kentucky basketball program, who was reportedly already looking to add another point guard before the season starts.

