Police find gun used in shooting that blinded young Lexington boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have found a gun used in a shooting that blinded a Lexington boy.

Someone shot into a home on Catera Trace just before Christmas.

A bullet struck Malakai Roberts in the face and he is now permanently blind.

Police say found that gun in on March 27 after investigating a shots-fired case at Elkhorn Creek Apartments in Georgetown.

They haven’t made arrests in either case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

