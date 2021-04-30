Police find gun used in shooting that blinded young Lexington boy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have found a gun used in a shooting that blinded a Lexington boy.
Someone shot into a home on Catera Trace just before Christmas.
A bullet struck Malakai Roberts in the face and he is now permanently blind.
Police say found that gun in on March 27 after investigating a shots-fired case at Elkhorn Creek Apartments in Georgetown.
They haven’t made arrests in either case.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
