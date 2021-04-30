Advertisement

Ky. teacher fighting cancer wins national award

By Sam Dick
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -A Frankfort High School math teacher is now representing North and South America.

Melissa Crosby is the 2021 Regional Winner of the Dedicated Teacher Awards, one of six teachers named from around the world. The graduate of the University of Kentucky and Georgetown College teaches the 8th grade.

Her goal is to encourage students who do well in math to push themselves further, and to make her students who struggle in math, to believe they can.

One teacher at the high school describes Crosby as someone who “arrives at school before most everyone except the custodians and is normally the very last to leave. She dedicates her planning periods, her transition time (in between classes), and after school hours to helping students master the content in her classes. She is fantastic with differentiated instruction and makes every student feel successful, no matter the degree. More so, she has done this all while fighting off brain tumors and cancer.”

Crosby is now eligible to become the 2021 Dedicated Teacher Awards winner. You can vote for her at https://dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/finalists/

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism have come up with a unique way to help...
Beattyville officials come up with unique way to raise money for flood relief
A truck overturned on I-75 Thursday evening.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-75 north of London
Churchill Downs Paddock Gate - generic
‘All eyes on Derby’: Louisville organizers plan protests for Kentucky Derby weekend
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Scott Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Scott Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub