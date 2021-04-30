Advertisement

Traffic being diverted due to crash on I-75 north of London

A truck overturned on I-75 Thursday evening.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic is at a stand still on Interstate 75 northbound north of London due to a crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened near mile marker 41 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Laurel County some time before 8:40 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

