Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn...
Unidentified body found in Lake Cumberland
In this combination photo, actress Esmé Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season...
Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River