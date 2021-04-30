Advertisement

Tuition at UK could be going up for upcoming school year

President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the...
President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the board of trustees.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky might be increasing tuition for the upcoming school year.

President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the board of trustees.

If approved, it would be the second consecutive year of the lowest tuition and mandatory fee increase in more than thirty years.

