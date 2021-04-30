Two men arrested in connection with Georgetown shots fired investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police have made two arrests connected to a shooting.

Urbano Juanes and Alberto Martinez were both taken into custody on drug charges after police say officers found three handguns, cocaine, and over five pounds of marijuana inside the home that was shot at Thursday morning.

Alberto Martinez (left) and Urbano Juanes. (Scott County Detention Center)

Police say they are still looking for the shooter.

Police say their investigation showed that the home Juanes and Martinez live in was hit a number of times by gunfire and, after follow-up interviews, they learned that the pair was involved in drug activity.

They obtained a search warrant and that’s where they found the guns and drugs.

Juanes and Martinez are both facing marijuana trafficking charges.

The investigation also turned up a description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Police say they’re looking for a dark-colored pickup truck with a chrome toolbox in the back.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation you’re asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (502) 863-7826.

