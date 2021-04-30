Advertisement

Two men arrested in connection with Georgetown shots fired investigation

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police have made two arrests connected to a shooting.

PREVIOUS: Dozens of shots fired along street in Georgetown

Urbano Juanes and Alberto Martinez were both taken into custody on drug charges after police say officers found three handguns, cocaine, and over five pounds of marijuana inside the home that was shot at Thursday morning.

Alberto Martinez (left) and Urbano Juanes.
Alberto Martinez (left) and Urbano Juanes.(Scott County Detention Center)

Police say they are still looking for the shooter.

Police say their investigation showed that the home Juanes and Martinez live in was hit a number of times by gunfire and, after follow-up interviews, they learned that the pair was involved in drug activity.

They obtained a search warrant and that’s where they found the guns and drugs.

Juanes and Martinez are both facing marijuana trafficking charges.

The investigation also turned up a description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Police say they’re looking for a dark-colored pickup truck with a chrome toolbox in the back.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation you’re asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (502) 863-7826.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Some very nice weather will hold steady until next week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Pleasant temperatures for the Derby
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Derby Weekend looks awesome