Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and another hurt after a home invasion in Rowan County.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers were dispatched to a home on Dawson Way in the Clearfield area early Thursday morning.

State police say 27-year-old Cody Elliott, of Hillsboro, Ky. and an unknown male went into the home. While inside, troopers say Elliott and other people inside the home fired several shots.

As a result of the shooting, Elliott was taken to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center where he died.

KSP says 21-year-old Donavan Kilburn, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

We’re told Kilburn lives at the home.

State police the unknown male who was with Elliott ran from the home in an unknown direction.

After further investigation, KSP says they were able to arrest 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters, of Morehead, and 23-year-old Austin Egbert, of Garrison, on charges of murder and robbery.

After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of Morehead, and 23-year-old Austin Egbert, of Garrison, on charges of murder and robbery.(Rowan County Detention Center)

Masters and Egbert are both in the Rowan County Detention Center. 

The investigation is ongoing.

