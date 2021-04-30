Advertisement

UK students, faculty walk in solidarity with Asian American community

Students, faculty and staff gathered to walk in solidary with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, people walked through UK’s campus and said they felt empowered.

Students, faculty and staff gathered to walk in solidary with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. They walked from the library to the student center to send a message.

Their chants of “one community” and “stop Asian hate” echoed through the campus.

The crowd said they were walking to condemn anti-Asian crimes. One chemistry professor said he marched to make his students, colleagues and children feel welcome.

“That’s what this is, a public statement that this is not acceptable and I think for Asian people and Asian Americans both who are here, I think it’s important for people who don’t support the sorts of things that have been going on to stand up and show that we care,” said Robert Grossman.

The speakers called on UK leaders to reach out to international students, specifically those from Asia to help them feel welcome.

Saturday marks the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

