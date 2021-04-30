Vaccine clinic focusing on Hispanic community being held Sunday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is encouraging people to get the vaccine.

This weekend, they’re specifically targeting the Hispanic community and holding a vaccine clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego.

When it comes to vaccines, we know minority groups are usually more hesitant. That’s why the City of Lexington is hoping to make people feel more comfortable by going to familiar places in the community and speaking the same language.

On Sunday, they’ll be at Centro de San Juan Diego to reach out to the Hispanic population.

Translators will also be on-site to help people understand everything clearly.

The mayor’s office said they want to make sure everyone has a chance to get vaccinated, especially after seeing how minorities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

By moving around the city, they’re able to increase access to healthcare and reach out to people directly in areas they trust.

“We can’t stick to our guns and just say this is our mass vaccination location,” said Craig Cammack, Lexington Community Outreach. “Come here and that’s where you get it. We need to be able to be a little bit more mobile in our efforts and to be in various areas around town.”

The vaccination clinic will be Sunday at Centro de San Juan Diego from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. People can sign up for the shot online.

There is a total of about 50 vaccination sites throughout Fayette County.

