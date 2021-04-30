Advertisement

Vaccine clinic focusing on Hispanic community being held Sunday in Lexington

By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is encouraging people to get the vaccine.

This weekend, they’re specifically targeting the Hispanic community and holding a vaccine clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego.

When it comes to vaccines, we know minority groups are usually more hesitant. That’s why the City of Lexington is hoping to make people feel more comfortable by going to familiar places in the community and speaking the same language.

On Sunday, they’ll be at Centro de San Juan Diego to reach out to the Hispanic population.

Translators will also be on-site to help people understand everything clearly.

The mayor’s office said they want to make sure everyone has a chance to get vaccinated, especially after seeing how minorities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

By moving around the city, they’re able to increase access to healthcare and reach out to people directly in areas they trust.

“We can’t stick to our guns and just say this is our mass vaccination location,” said Craig Cammack, Lexington Community Outreach. “Come here and that’s where you get it. We need to be able to be a little bit more mobile in our efforts and to be in various areas around town.”

The vaccination clinic will be Sunday at Centro de San Juan Diego from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. People can sign up for the shot online.

There is a total of about 50 vaccination sites throughout Fayette County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."
Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
In this March 9, 2021, file photo, a woman with a face mask waits to cross the street outside...
Disneyland opening highlights California’s COVID turnaround
Some young Americans are hesitant to get a COVID-19 shot
Why vaccine hesitancy in young adults matters