12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WAVE) - Police in Kentucky say a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured when a car that a sibling accidentally put into reverse ran over him.

Family members told police the boy was standing behind the vehicle that was being worked on in the backyard when one of his siblings jumped inside and accidentally knocked it into reverse.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets that the car rolled backward over the 12-year-old.

The sibling’s age was not known.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in western Louisville. Police continued investigating.

