Advertisement

12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WAVE) - Police in Kentucky say a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured when a car that a sibling accidentally put into reverse ran over him.

Family members told police the boy was standing behind the vehicle that was being worked on in the backyard when one of his siblings jumped inside and accidentally knocked it into reverse.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets that the car rolled backward over the 12-year-old.

The sibling’s age was not known.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in western Louisville. Police continued investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Centre College
Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols
ARC
‘A saved life saved a life’: Men in recovery save man overdosing in Lawrence County- 6 p.m.
ARC representatives say the importance of proper NARCAN training, and having it readily...
‘A saved life saved a life’: Men in recovery save man overdosing in Lawrence County