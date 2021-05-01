Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another nice day before changes move in

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis
Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis(KWQC)
By Adam Burniston
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our beautiful weekend continues, changes are ahead for this next workweek, which could bring strong storms to the Commonwealth.

We’ll continue with dry conditions and temperatures on the milder side for your evening and night ahead. Clouds will be increasing from the west through this evening and tonight, which could help keep temperatures slightly better overnight. We’ll see lows fall through the 60s this evening and end up into the 50s by later tonight for a cool but nice feel.

Another dry day will be around for Sunday with even warmer temperatures. We’ll begin the day in the lower-50s and upper-40s across the Commonwealth. Then, as we head into the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach the 70s and potentially 80s for some areas. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, leading to a slightly cloudier day, but it will remain dry with breezy winds at times as well.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end eventually. As we get into this next workweek, another active pattern will get underway, providing storm chance nearly all week long. Monday’s storm threat will likely also bring a severe threat along with it, so we will be watching that day closely, but storms continue through Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A brief, and mostly dry day, looks to arrive by Thursday before more scattered showers and storms round out the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

Latest News

Derby Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Derby Day
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Perfect Derby weekend forecast
WATCH|Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Perfect Derby weekend forecast
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Perfect Derby weekend forecast
Some very nice weather will hold steady until next week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast