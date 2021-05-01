Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another nice day before changes move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our beautiful weekend continues, changes are ahead for this next workweek, which could bring strong storms to the Commonwealth.

We’ll continue with dry conditions and temperatures on the milder side for your evening and night ahead. Clouds will be increasing from the west through this evening and tonight, which could help keep temperatures slightly better overnight. We’ll see lows fall through the 60s this evening and end up into the 50s by later tonight for a cool but nice feel.

Another dry day will be around for Sunday with even warmer temperatures. We’ll begin the day in the lower-50s and upper-40s across the Commonwealth. Then, as we head into the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach the 70s and potentially 80s for some areas. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, leading to a slightly cloudier day, but it will remain dry with breezy winds at times as well.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end eventually. As we get into this next workweek, another active pattern will get underway, providing storm chance nearly all week long. Monday’s storm threat will likely also bring a severe threat along with it, so we will be watching that day closely, but storms continue through Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A brief, and mostly dry day, looks to arrive by Thursday before more scattered showers and storms round out the week.

