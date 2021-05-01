Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Derby Day

Saturday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! Things are waking up on the chillier side for central and eastern Kentucky. We have a frost advisory in effect until 9:00 AM EST. Things will gradually warm up throughout the day and overall, our derby day looks amazing. Temps should get into the low 70′s with southerly flow, this will give us partly cloudy skies. Overnight we drop back into the 50′s and as we start off May, we see rain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Rain chances increase later in the day Sunday, and I think we will see some showers and storms overnight. This will continue for most of the day Monday as well. Temperatures will hang in the upper 70′s and low 80′s even into Tuesday and so will the showers. The potential for some flash flooding is there so that is something I really will keep my eye on. Wednesday we will finally dry out briefly as a cold front sweeps on over us. This will knock temperatures well below average and we could have highs in the upper 50′s by the end of the week. Brrrrrr! Not what we want to see in May.

Anyways, I hope you all have a great derby day and an even better weekend! :)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Centre College
Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols
ARC
‘A saved life saved a life’: Men in recovery save man overdosing in Lawrence County- 6 p.m.