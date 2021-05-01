Advertisement

ARH hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for area high school students

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Perry County Central and Buckhorn received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

”We’ll come back in 21 days and give their second dose,” said Stephanie Wooton with ARH. “Two weeks after that they’ll be fully vaccinated.”

ARH hosted its first vaccination clinic for students 16-years-old and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those age groups.

”I’m really proud of these young kids for coming and showing good leadership and getting vaccinated,” she said. “Not only for themselves but for the community and their loved ones.

Luke Dixon, a student at Perry County Central High School, received a COVID-19 vaccine to help keep his grandparents healthy.

”I just decided it would probably be better to get it now than wait until later,” Dixon said.

Dixon caught COVID-19 in December. He said he wanted to protect himself from getting it again.

”It didn’t really bother me, I just had a headache for a few days,” he said.

”Just because they may become infected and become asymptomatic, doesn’t mean they can’t transmit this virus,” said Wooton.

Wooton said she enjoyed watching the students step up as they made a difference.

”I’m so proud of all of these kids, they’ve done a great job,” she said. “They’ve come out and they’re showing wonderful leadership skills, I’m so proud of them.”

