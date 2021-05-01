Baseball Wildcats drop series to Tennessee, lose 11-2 on Saturday
UK now 10-11 in SEC
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Tennessee blew open a tight baseball game with Kentucky on Saturday with a 7-run sixth inning. The Vols took the series and game three, 11-2.
Jake Rucker’s grand slam in the sixth gave Tennessee a 9-2 lead. The Vols would score two more in the inning.
Zack Lee (4-4) takes the loss. The sophomore pitched 2.1 innings, giving up three earned-runs
There is no upcoming mid-week game for UK. The Wildcats will host Florida on Thursday, May 6 in the first of a three-game series.
