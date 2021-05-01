Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147
With Baffert’s victory, he sets the new record and passes Ben Jones with seven Kentucky Derby wins.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit ran an incredible race and held off the field to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.
With Baffert’s victory, he sets the new record and passes Ben Jones with seven Kentucky Derby wins. He has now won back-to-back Kentucky Derby’s after Authentic won Kentucky Derby 146.
Trainer John Velazquez also won his fourth Kentucky Derby on Medina Spirit.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.