Advertisement

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147

With Baffert’s victory, he sets the new record and passes Ben Jones with seven Kentucky Derby wins.
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit ran an incredible race and held off the field to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

With Baffert’s victory, he sets the new record and passes Ben Jones with seven Kentucky Derby wins. He has now won back-to-back Kentucky Derby’s after Authentic won Kentucky Derby 146.

Trainer John Velazquez also won his fourth Kentucky Derby on Medina Spirit.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

Latest News

Kentucky dropped a second game, and the series, against Tennessee on Saturday.
Baseball Wildcats drop series to Tennessee, lose 11-2 on Saturday
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon (Lexington Herald-Leader)
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon as boys basketball coach
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Humes’ career-high 11 strikeouts sends No. 17 UK softball past Texas A&M
John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
Big blasts bolster Kentucky’s win at No. 4 Tennessee